By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State are expected to attend the ruling party All Progressives Congress, APC, Youth and Student Council conference slated in Abuja.

APC Youth and Student Council National leader, Seyi Bamigbade, who disclosed this to journalists in Lagos, said the conference with the theme, “One Voice Uniting For Progress,” would discuss several topics including gender inclusiveness in politics and greater role for students in governance.

Bamigbade who is the chairman of the media and publicity committee, said the conference slated to hold February 18, 2022 in Abuja International Women Development Centre, would be declared open by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the Special Guest of Honour.

According to him, the conference is being spearheaded by APC Youth and Students’ Council and would be attended by more than 1,000 student representatives drawn from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

Bamigbade said, “The Vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will deliver the keynote address. The conference which is tagged Educate ,Engage And Equip,” will brainstorm on ways to strengthen students political rights, address barriers to students participation in the political process under democratic systems and evolve strategies for getting them fully involved.

“Presidential aspirants of APC in 2023 general election, leaders from the three tiers of government in the country and some prominent business owners and captains of industry have confirmed participation in the conference.

“They will make presentations focused on inspiring and propelling students to greater successful forays into politics, governance and leadership roles in businesses.’’

Vanguard News Nigeria