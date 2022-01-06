Austin Eguavoen

Super Eagles interim manager, Austin Eguavoen, has explained why Rangers defender Leon Balogun won’t be at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Ibrox star, 33, has been a mainstay in the Super Eagles side over the last few years but the 41-times capped defender will not be at the AFCON tournament in Cameroon.

Rangers star Calvin Bassey has also not been called up for the tournament, with Joe Aribo now the only Nigerian Rangers representative at the tournament.

However, Eguavoen has revealed that a back injury is what’s keeping Leon Balogun out of the tournament.

The ex-Nigeria international has also cursed the fact that the nation will be without £68m Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Watford’s £3.6m bargain forward Emmanuel Dennis.

Both are controversially unavailable through injury amid many conflicts between European clubs and the winter African tournament.

Osimhen reportedly asked personally to be removed from the Nigeria squad whilst Eguavoen previously claimed Watford “threatened” Dennis regarding a call-up.

ALSO READ: Nnamdi Kanu: ‘I don’t interfere with the judiciary’, SERAP disagrees with Buhari over statement

“The only thing is to change the style of play because the personnel is not there as we expected,” said Eguavoen.

“Definitely Victor Osimhen is a big miss, Emmanuel Dennis is in form, also a big miss.

“Leon Balogun we spoke as well, back injury, so be it. So we have to just alter the formation and how we approach the games as well but everybody is in camp and who replaces who doesn’t matter.

“It is not a right to play for Nigeria, it is a privilege so this is green-white-green, you’re given an opportunity I think you should take it.”

There’s clearly some frustration here but Leon Balogun hasn’t kicked a ball for Rangers since the League Cup semi-final against Hibs in November.

The Gers will now be hoping that the ex-Brighton and Wigan defender can get back to fitness ahead of the rest of the season amid a series of defensive issues at Ibrox.

Vanguard News Nigeria