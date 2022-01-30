.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom has expressed concern over the gap in revenue collection in the state due to the activities of illegal revenue collectors along the various highways in the state, vowing drastic action against illegal tax collectors on the state’s highway.

The sum of N500million has been released by the Benue State Government for the continuation of works on the Ikov-Utange-Mbagwaza-Mbagba-Lessel road in Ushongo Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

Governor Samuel Ortom made this known weekend at Tse-Gbatse, Mbayegh his wife’s maternal home during his oration at the burial of late Pa Pius Igyase Ate. The road traverses the four council wards of Mata, a State Constituency in Ushongo LGA of State.

The Governor also disclosed that arrangements were being finalised to commence production at the Orange Processing Plant in the LGA to boost the economy of the area that is known for the production of citrus in commercial quantity.

Accompanied by his wife, Dr Eunice Ortom, and other top government functionaries, the Governor further directed the Commissioner for Education to look into the issue of hostel accommodation at the Technical School Mbayegh in order to find a permanent solution to the challenge.

He however expressed concern over the gap in revenue collection in the state due to the activities of illegal revenue collectors along the various highways in the state.

He assured that the issue was being addressed by the new management at the Benue State Internal Revenue Service, BIRS warning, “those terrorising road users with illegal revenue collection checkpoints must desist from the practice or be prepared to face the wrath of the law.”

While praying for the family of the deceased who was 109 years before his demise, the Governor noted that he left notable footprints in the sands of history and should be celebrated in his death.

Earlier, the Executive Chairman of Ushongo LGA, Mr Joseph Asawa decried the activities of illegal revenue/checkpoint operators in Ushongo, saying the ugly development had overwhelmed his council and the traditional institution in the area and sought the intervention of the governor.

He said, “checks uncovered 23 illegal checkpoints in Ushongo mostly operated by strangers at night; sometimes the operators extend their activities to markets in broad day light.”

Speaking on behalf of the traditional institution, Tor Kwande, Chief Ambrose Iyortyer commended Governor Ortom and his wife for the Orange Processing Plant in Ushongo and many other projects in the area. He appealed to the government to take decisive action against the masterminds of the illegal checkpoints in the area.

