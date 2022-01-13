By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Thursday swore in eight newly appointed Commissioners and five Special Advisers with a charge on the appointees to shun all acts that could tarnish their image and make them regular callers at the offices of anti graft agencies.

The inauguration came nine days after the the Governor partially dissolved the State Executive Council.

Speaking shortly after administering the oath of office to the appointees in Government House Makurdi, the Governor said the appointees were selected after due consultation with stakeholders and party leaders.

He said the re-constitution of the State Executive Council provided him an opportunity to inject new blood into the government in order to quicken the pace of service delivery that would enable him finish strong next year.

The Governor charged the appointees, to sustain those positive leadership qualities that stood them out and qualified them for the appointment saying “I wish to draw your attention to the fact that you are assuming office at a challenging time when expectations are high.

“You must therefore acquaint yourselves with our policy document, “Our Collective Vision for a New Benue”, as well as the manifesto of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and hit the ground running immediately.

“I will also caution you against any act that will make you a regular caller at the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC or the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC, because I will not for any reason shield any of my appointees from investigation by anti graft agencies.”

Speaking on behalf of the appointments, the new Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr. Kester Kyenge, thanked the Governor for finding them worthy and pledged that they would put in their best in their assigned responsibilities.

Those appointed as Commissioners were Uungwa Sachia Jude who takes charge of the Works and Transport Ministry, Mr. Williams Agbatar, Industry and Cooperative, Michael Inalegwu, Information and Agber Aernan, for Trade and Investment.

Others include Dr. Jane Aja for Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. Sarwuan Tarnongo for Education, and Mr. Teryima Nguher who took over as the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development.

As for the new Special Advisers, Mr. Michael Adyo takes charge of Primary Education, Richard Ujege, Water Resources and Environment, Ade-Nguhar Aondoaver, Works and Transport, Joshua Ogbole, Revenue and Taxation, and Otokpa Otse, Secondary and Tertiary Education.