By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has dissolved the governing council of the College of Education, COE Oju with immediate effect.

This came as the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Gwer West Local Government Area, LGA, of the state in it meeting also announced the suspension of four of its members including the chairman of the dissolved Governing Council, Prince Simon Aondoana and a former federal lawmaker, Chief Goddy Ikyereve for anti-party activities.

Governor Ortom announced the dissolution Monday, at the Benue Peoples House Makurdi during a meeting with members of the PDP from Gwer West LGA.

He also directed the people of Gwer West to present a replacement for appointment as chairman of the council to be constituted soon.

Reacting to reports of defection of some members of the PDP to the the opposition, Governor Ortom stated that he was not against anyone defecting to any political party of his or her choice.

He however observed that “any right thinking person would not contemplate joining a sinking party like the All Progressives Congress, APC, for whatever reason.”

The Governor thanked the people of Gwer West, who are his inlaws for being behind his administration and the PDP in general, stressing that the party was poised to winning the presidency in 2023.

Earlier, Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Ken Achabo, Engineer Felix Atume, Mrs. Grace Igbabon and other speakers reaffirmed the support of the people of the LGA to the Governor and the PDP.