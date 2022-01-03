By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has denied any interference in the recent election of Pastor John Elaigwu as the new Och’Idoma, the traditional ruler of the Idoma speaking people of the state to succeed His Royal Majesty, Elias Ikoyi Obekpa, who last October went on hunting expedition.

The Och’Idoma-elect was last Thursday presented to Governor Ortom by the Chairman of the selection/election committee, Chief Ekpe Ogbu shortly after he defeated two other contestants in a voting exercise that had in attendance 28 members of Idoma Area Traditional Council.

Not satisfied with the outcome of the exercise, the socio-cultural group of Idoma indigenes led by AVM Toni Adokwu (retd) in a statement rejected the outcome saying the process was manipulated by the state government, describing it as a sham.

“In view of these glaring pieces of evidence, Ochetoha K’Idoma hereby totally rejects the entire process and declares it as a charade of misguided persons with intent to impose themselves and their cronies on the Idoma people,” part of the statement read.

But in a swift reaction Governor Samuel Ortom in a statement Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur described the allegation by Ochetoha K’Idoma as spurious and unfounded.

The statement read in part, “we have read a news report credited to Ochetoha K’Idoma National Forum and signed by one retired AVM Toni Adokwu wherein he levelled spurious and unfounded allegations against Governor Samuel Ortom for interfering in the selection of the Och’Idoma-elect, His Royal Majesty, Dr John Elaigwu Odogbo.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Ortom has no hand in the selection of any traditional ruler or Chiefs, either in Idoma Traditional Area or Tiv Traditional Area.

“And at no time did the Governor invite any traditional ruler of Idoma extraction or wheresoever to Government House for the purposes connected to or related to the selection of the new traditional ruler for the Idoma nation.

“The selection of the new Och’Idoma was based on the legal procedure as enshrined in the legal instruments of the Chieftaincy Laws of Benue State.

“Contrary to their false claims, due process was followed in the selection exercise as provided by the Benue State Council of Chiefs and Traditional Councils Law 2016. A highlight of the provisions states that: The Och’Idoma shall be chosen rotationally by a Selection Committee from amongst the Components of: Agatu & Apa; Otukpo and Ohimini; Ado Enone (Ado, Ogbadibo and Okpokwu); Igede (Oju and Obi).

“And from the history as narrated by members of the Selection Committee, it was the turn of Agatu and Apa to produce the next Och’Idoma.

“The tone of the press statement as signed by AVM Toni Adokwu, a retired Military General who should know the implications of inciting public peace after such a transparent process has been concluded was not only set in derogatory language against Governor Ortom but deliberately crafted to cast aspersions on his government.

“The statement is also intended to cause strife, destroy and pitch the Tiv against their Idoma brothers. This should not be tolerated.”

Vanguard News Nigeria