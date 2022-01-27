By Adesina Wahab

The last may not have been heard about the death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr), as the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has said it will soon make public its investigation of how the boy died.

The association, which set up an Investigative Committee on the matter headed by Comrade Oladimeji Uthman, said the report would be made public no later than two weeks.

In a chat with Vanguard on Thursday, Uthman said the committee would unearth the truth behind the death of Oromoni.

“We have been on the trail of new developments unfolding concerning the controversial death of the 12-year-old student. The committee is working round-the-clock to unravel the mystery revolving around the issue which has aroused public concern,” he said.

Also Read:

Kaduna Killings: We lost 3 men, 8 cows poisoned, Miyetti Allah alleges

Uthman added that it had demanded from the management of the school and the parents that the medical reports of the late boy be made public.

“The committee which was inaugurated to unearth the cause of Sylvester’s death has been working and monitoring the latest developments surrounding the case as they unfold. While it is glaring that the information provided has been sketchy, it is also important that certain facts surrounding the case must be propagated widely to the public. We want the general public and most especially the student’s constituency to know that the committee is working round-the-clock to ensure that justice is served.

“We have been present since the kick-off of the coroner inquest. We have engaged different stakeholders and in the coming weeks, our conclusion on this issue will be made public.

“We still insist that the management of Dowen College and parents of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr make his medical records public. It must be known if Sylvester suffered any recurring sickness before his death. Dowen College, if found complicit in the case must be made to pay for this.”

The NANS investigative committee further noted that it had discovered other severe treatments experienced by students in primary and secondary schools in the country.

It however warned schools to stop such acts, urging school management to be humane in their treatment of school children.

“As a committee, we are also aware of the inhumane activities going on in different basic and secondary schools regarding our students across the country. We are sending a warning to managements of all schools that we will hit hard any school found to trample on students rights; schools providing an environment capable of taking the lives of our students, causing harm/violence against Nigerian students. The lives of Nigerian students matter and those cases will not be swept under the carpet.”

Uthman however appealed to the public to curb the spread of fake information as regards the death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr.

“Let us all do well to sensitise the public on spreading fake news and misinformation on Sylvester Oromoni Jnr case. Fake news and misinformation are capable of birthing a wrong ideology thereby resulting in violence, hate and wrong opinions.”

Vanguard News Nigeria