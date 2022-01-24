[OPINION] Osun 2022 guber: Why DAB is best man for the job

By Lanre Aminu

Dr Ademola Bayonle

“The care of human life and happiness, not their destruction, is the first and only legitimate object of government”- Thomas Jefferson.

Our society is replete with men and women who have exhibited a high level of professionalism in their individual fields of endeavor. They have shown that with commitment and dedication, even herculean tasks can be accomplished.

As observed by the late literary writer, Chinua Achebe, “The problem with Nigeria is squarely that of leadership.” It is doubly so, in our beloved state, Osun. The leadership deficit that assailed us since the inception of this democratic dispensation in 1999 is legendary.

To say that Osun is in dire need of liberation will merely be underscoring the obvious. We need good leaders, especially political leaders that have a second address. Today, we are faced with enormous challenges, and only altruistic, compassionate, mission and vision-driven leaders can get us out of this quagmire.

Osun State is abundantly blessed with both natural and human resources, its fertile land is conducive for large scale agricultural production and by extension, industrialization.

Cassava, yam, palm trees and cocoa are just a few among many that can be grown in commercial quantities in Osun. This is definitely a leeway for massive industrialization of the state. With her rich deposits of gold and other mineral resources, Osun State deserves to be in the forefront in our journey towards economic development as a nation.

The crux of the matter then is: Who can translate these abundant potentials into tangible result? As we inches closer to the forthcoming governorship election in July this year, the question on the lips of the hapless and long-suffering people of Osun is: Who will rescue our state from the vice-grip of the ruling APC, a party of pseudo-progressives?

Who will stand and take up the gauntlet and lead the good people of Osun State in 2022? Who has the experience, strength of character, proficiency, dexterity and courage to provide purposeful leadership?

Who will transform our impoverished state into an oasis of prosperity and usher in unprecedented peace, progress and development? To say the two leading parties, APC and PDP have failed us as a people will merely be saying the obvious.

Outside these two parties, we have painstakingly searched, studied and analyzed all the dramatis personae capable of leading Osun State, and we have come to the logical conclusion that DAB, acronym for Dr Ademola Bayonle, a 35-year-old US based medical doctor and the founder of DAB foundation is arguably, the best and most qualified person to lead our state to the promised land, flowing with milk and honey.

He hailed from Gbongan, in Aiyedade Local government area of Osun state. The question that will be on the lips of many is: Why are we convinced about him? In the words of Marian Anderson (February 27, 1897- April 8, 1993), one of the most celebrated African-American singers in the twentieth century, “Leadership should be born out of the understanding of the needs of those who will be affected by it. Napoleon Bonarparte (August 15, 1769-May 5, 1821), a French military and political leader, who rose to prominence during the latter stages of the French Revolution and its related wars in Europe, noted that “A leader is a dealer in hope.”

With the way and manner this wonderful and benevolent giver, Dr Ademola Bayonle has being using his personal hard-earned resources to better the lives of the down-trodden in Osun, through his NGO, DAB foundation, there is no iota of doubt that his emergence as the governor of Osun state will give hope to the people.

The DAB foundation is not a political party. It was singularly and purposely established by Dr Ademola Bayonle to uplift and emancipate the oppressed and less privileged people of Osun state. Some of the activities of DAB foundation are as listed below: Distribution of learning materials to schools in all the 30 local government areas of the state.

Organizing football competition for schools

Building Solar-power boreholes in various local government areas of the state.

Free Shuttle services

600 free Jamb forms distributed to all the local government areas of the state

Organization of leadership summit for youths

Holding of town-hall meetings

Payment of tuition fees of indigent students

Free Medical Outreach: DAB Medical Team from Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching hospital, Ile-Ife have being attending to thousands of beneficiaries from the various local governments areas of the state.

In the last few months, Dr. Ademola Bayonle foundation popularly known as DAB has organized multiple engaging summits for the youth of Osun, provided support and innovative means for market women to aid businesses.

DAB understands that culture is an identity. As son of the soil, he came down to his hometown, Gbongan to celebrate with the royal Father of the town, HRM Oba Adetoyese, friends and family from Gbongan.

On the day of the occasion, he had with him, the presence of over 200 DAB ambassadors from the state to grace the occasion. If you must teach a child something, for him or her to understand better, you must start with his tradition.

To further deepen DAB leadership training, Dr Bayonle invited a global youth leader, Ambassador Psalm Ebube to hold a leadership training program with over a hundred (100) team heads and staff of the foundation.

The leadership coaching took place at Omirin water fall to create an atmosphere of relaxation for the participants.

The governor Osun need today is one that has a second address, that is, a governor that has a job he can return to after he might have finished serving the people.

Such a man, especially one that has being spending his personal hard-earned resources to better the lot of the people can never be corrupt. Poverty breeds corruption.

Corruption deepens poverty. A man that has not created wealth cannot manage wealth. Dr Ademola Bayonle has created wealth, so he can manage wealth.

In view of the above, not a few will be convinced that DAB, a philanthropist per excellence is the best man for the job of turning around the economic fortunes of our beloved state, Osun from November 27, 2022.

Aminu is the National Coordinator, Odua Youth for Good governance.

