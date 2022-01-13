By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Three students of Plateau State Polytechnic kidnapped on Wednesday 12 January 2022 have been rescued unharmed by troops of Operation Safe Haven deployed at Barikin Ladi.

A statement by Major Ishaku Takwa, Military Information Officer said, “The troops deployed at Nding Sesut a remote community in Barikin Ladi noticed an unusual movement of persons during patrols.

“Troops immediately conducted cordon and search in the general area that led to the rescue of the three students at an abandoned poultry farm.

Also Read:

Hushpuppi: Lawyers abandon suit seeking to stop Abba Kyari’s extradition

“The victims have since been united with their families.

“Manhunt to apprehend the suspects is still ongoing.

“While commending the vigilance and efforts of the troops, the commander Operation Safe Haven, Major General Ibrahim Ali has commended the law-abiding citizens who provided credible information to the security agencies.

‘He reiterated his resolve to make Plateau state a difficult terrain for criminals to operate.”

Vanguard News Nigeria