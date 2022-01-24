… lauds Nasir Adhama

By Fortune Eromosele

His Imperial Majesty (H.I.M), Arole Oduduwa Olofin Adimula, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, OJAJA II, has confirmed his nomination and appointment as the Royal Patron of the Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC.

The Ooni of Ife made the confrontation in a letter dated January 11, 2022 and addressed to the President of NYC, Blessing Akinlosotu and signed by Dr. Ayobami O. Oyedare the Chief Executive Officer of the Ooni of Ife Global Outreach on behalf of the His Imperial Majesty.

He (Ooni of Ife) stated that to keep the young populations of Nigeria moving forward with their modern inventiveness and revolutionary approach which is central to the objectives of the Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC), he said “I’m delighted to convey His Majesty’s acceptance of his nomination to serve as the Royal Patron of your institution and to state his preparedness to work towards the fulfilment of its vision. Please, accept the Royal Blessings of His Majesty and the assurance of His highest regards”.

In the letter, the Arole Oduduwa Olofin Adimula-Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, OJAJA II, Ooni of Ife commended the efforts of the organization in youth-related activities stressing that the efforts of the organization wouldn’t be in vain.

“I commend NYC for its effective advocacy for national youth dialogues and its brilliants iconic interventions since its formation,” he stated.

Commending the Buhari led administration and his appointees, he lauded the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Youth and Students Affairs, Mr. Nasir Adhama for his purposeful vision and doggedness in championing a multipurpose national youth space that is delivering outstanding results.

“His Majesty also pays a special tribute to His Excellency, our own dear President Muhammadu Buhari for his friendly policies and patriotic approach that are redefining the national contributions of our young people to nation-building.

“Nigerian Youth Congress is indeed an intervention that is epic, surreal, and inventive. With this mechanism and His Majesty’s sacred role in leading youth efforts in Nigeria, our nation will be unlocking the hidden treasures that are imprinted in the spirit and souls of our young people as they remain the heartbeat of our modern world, the reality of our present and unquestionably the benchmark of our future.

“As a nation that is home to the Africa’s youngest populations where this core demographic is expected to grow further undoubtedly within the next three decades, it remains His Majesty’s ultimate significance and the sacred Throne of Oduduwa to irrefutably support a transformational initiatives such as Nigerian Youth Congress and explore possible alignment within the framework of His Royal calling and initiatives”, he added.