Onwordi and late grand father

Endico Real Estate Chairman Mr. James Endurance Onwordi popularly known as Ibori Ubulu has lost his grand father Sir Humphrey Memeh.

Mr Onwordi who was at the country home of his late grand father during the weekend said that his grand father was 92 years old and he is survived by children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

READ ALSO.

READ ALSO2023: Arogbo Ijaw communities demand House of Reps slot in Ondo

“ My grand father lived an impactful life and his passing was painless.

Looking at the lives he has affected, we are grateful to God for a life well spent.

The date for the funeral ceremony Will be announced in due course” he said .

Sir Humphrey Memeh who came from Onije in ogbe etiti quarters ubulu uku of Aniocha South Delta State died on Saturday at the age of 92. grandfather Memeh at 92

Endico Real Estate Chairman Mr. James Endurance Onwordi popularly known as Ibori Ubulu has lost his grand father Sir Humphrey Memeh.

Mr Onwordi who was at the country home of his late grand father during the weekend said that his grand father was 92 years old and he is survived by children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“ My grand father lived an impactful life and his passing was painless.

Looking at the lives he has affected, we are grateful to God for a life well spent.

The date for the funeral ceremony Will be announced in due course” he said .

Sir Humphrey Memeh who came from Onije in ogbe etiti quarters ubulu uku of Aniocha South Delta State died on Saturday at the age of 92.