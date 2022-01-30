Okowa and Onwordi

Endico Real Estate Chairman Mr. James Endurance Onwordi popularly known as Ibori Ubulu has congratulated the Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa on his honorary degree of Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) Honoris Causa from the Taraba State University Jalingo .

In a congratulatory message, Onwordi said the latest feather added to Governor by the Taraba State University has demonstrated to the world how well he has brought transformation to Delta State.

“Your Excellency, on behalf of my family and staff of Endico Real Estate, we celebrate you on the latest feather added to you by the Taraba State University.

The honorary doctoral degree is a true reflection of your enviable achievements in our dear state .

In the past six years as Governor, You have successfully manage the economic and security situation of our state.

Today we have developments , peace as a result of your faithfulness in delivering on your promises to Deltans.”he said while appreciating Deltans for the support given to the Okowa’s led administration.

The Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa on Saturday received the honorary degree of Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) Honoris Causa at the 9th convocation of the Taraba State University.