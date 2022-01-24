Onwe submits APC forms for Ogoja/Yala constituency, insists he has not stepped down

Chief Henry Onwe submitting the forms.

By Emma Una

Chief Henry Onwe, one of the three remaining aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the Ogoja/ Yala House of Representatves position in the National Assembly on Monday submitted his Declaration of Interest and Nomination forms in readiness for the election.

Chief Onwe who was adopted by the Caucus of Ukelle APC for the primary election and a letter signed by prominent Ukelle political leaders transmitted to His Excellency Senator Professor Ben Ayade to explicitly back their position insisted that he has not stepped down but waxing stronger in the race.

He stormed the APC National Secretariat on Monday morning with a crowd of his supporters and handed over the forms to the Secretary who received and cross checked and stamped received.

Chief Onwe whose friends bought the forms for him shortly after they were open for sale is the first to complete the forms along with all the needed documents including Current Tax Clearance which is a proof of his readiness to represent his people at the green chambers

Speaking with newsmen here in Abuja shortly after submitting the forms, Chief Onwe restated his readiness to contest the primary and by-election and assured that he has cordinators and polling unit canvasers across the twenty four wards of the federal constituency and with God on his side, victory is assured.

“I have gone round the twenty four wards of the constituency and have appointed cordinators and polling unit canvasers because I understand the primary could be direct or option A4 but whichever, my team and I are ready

“It is God who gives power and at this point in time, it is his divine will to enthrust it upon us and I can assure you nobody will regret it,” the said.

He thanked His Excellency Senator Professor Ben Ayade for ensuring a level playing ground stressing that he is an avid supporter of the governor and ready to contribute to his Presidential bid.

Vanguard News