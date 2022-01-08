Onuesoke

By Ephraim Oseji

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain and former Delta State governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has challenged the Federal Government to name and prosecute those financing the activities of terrorism in the country.

This is even as he supported the call by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume, on the FG to name and prosecute those financing terrorism in Nigeria.

Speaking on the sideline during a workshop on security in Lagos, Onuesoke said if the financials were identified and prosecuted, it would go a long way in minimizing the activities of terrorism thereby saving lives and property while boosting the socio-economic lifestyle of Nigerians.

“Mr Malami told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York that the federal government had succeeded in identifying and detaining “high profile individuals” responsible for funding terrorists’ activities in the country.

“The AGF equally announced in May that the Nigerian government was about to begin the prosecution of about 400 suspected Boko Haram financiers and was profiling some high-profile Nigerians strongly suspected to be financing terrorism for prosecution. But over six months now, nothing was heard about the prosecution of the 400 suspected Boko Haram financiers,” he lamented.

Onuesoke stated that the delay in unveiling and prosecution of the suspects was not only having a serious effect on the security of the nation but equally responsible for loss of lives and the hyperinflation in the prices of food products in the country.