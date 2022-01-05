In what promises to be a magnificent traditional ceremony, His Royal Majesty, Alayeluwa, Oba Sakiru Oyewole Akanni Oyelere, Ajani -Eedu II, Agbadewolu I, Onifiditi Of Fiditi will on Friday, January 7 2021 confer historical chieftaincy titles on four deserving and prominent indigenes of the ancient Fiditi town. With this conferment, a total of 6 out of 17 traditional titles in Fiditi will be filled and these are namely Balogun, Ekerin, Otun, Agbaakin, Iyalode, and Abese.

Those to be conferred and their titles are; Chief Oyelami Ayansola Peter as the Otun Oba of Fiditi, High Chief Orishabiyi Omotoyebi Peter as the Agbaakin of Fiditi, Chief Mrs. Akano Olufunmike Rachael as the lyalode of Fiditi, and Chief Emmanuel Adekunle Adeniyi Tela as Abese of Fiditi.

One of the notable is a former banker High Chief Omotoyebi Peter who In line with ancient Fiditi tradition, has been designated as the 5th Agbaakin of ancient Fidit town by His Royal Majesty, Alayeluwa, Oba Sakiru Oyewole Akanni Oyelere, Ajani -Eedu II, Agbadewolu I, OniFiditi Of Fiditi in consultation with the AGBAAKIN compound in Fiditi.

According to historical records, Warrior Ojo Akindele is the founder of Agbaakin Compound who came with ASU to found Fiditi. ASU directed him to go and settle at the junction of the town by JAGBE end to fight and conquer any aggressors. Warrior Ojo Akindele had the following Children; Akinoso, Olusoji, Ayegoro, and Odede and they gave birth to the present Agbaakin Agba Oye Family in Fiditi.

The family had four past High Chiefs namely; 1st Agbaakin: High Chief Olaopa, 2nd Agbaakin; High Chief Ojo, 3rd Agbaakin; High Chief Kolade, and 4th Agbaakin in the person of High Chief Oyedele while the 5th Agbaakin is now High Chief Omotoyebi Peter Orishabiyi.

High Chief Omotoyebi Peter Orishabiyi is the last born of Pa Hesikah Oyeleke also the last born of Orishabiyi. Omotoyebi was born in Agbaakin Compound on May 23, 1960.

A former Banker with Nigeria Arab Bank, he resigned from Bank to start his business in 1993. He is the Managing Director of Aborish Nigeria Limited and the famous Best Four international Limited.

He attended Awe High School, Awe between 1976 and 1981.

He had his HND in accountancy at Osun College of Technology, Esa Oke in the year 2000 and he is married with children.

The conferment ceremony of the traditional chiefs will take place at the Palace of OniFiditi at 10am January 7th.