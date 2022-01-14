By Dapo Akinrefon

Mrs Gladys Ndubuisi, widow of the late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi, on Friday, said that one Kelly Kanu, parading himself as the head of the Kanu family is not the head of the family.



The family on Thursday, held a one year rememberance in honour of the former military administrator of Imo and Lagos States in Lagos.

Kelly had declared himself of the Ndubuisi Kanu family.



He said: “As Head of the Ndubuisi Kanu family, I hereby do formally notify the general public that it is my family’s decision to hold a proper commemorative event sometime in middle October, 2022, to mark the passing away of our dear late patriarch, elder Statesman and Nationalist, Rear-Admiral Godwin Ndubuisi Kanu; who passed away one year ago, on the 13th of January, 2021.”



But refuting Kelly’s statement, Mrs Kanu warned Kelly to stop peddling

“falsehoods, misrepresentations, disrespect and ultra vires acts of fixing unapproved one year’s burial date.”



The statement reads: “Brought to my attention is a statement by Mr Kelly Kanu purported as head of my husband Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu’s family.

The aforementioned statement is full of falsehoods. I am the only wife (and also the only legal wife) of Admiral Godwin Ndubuisi Kanu and therefore in law, the head of family, chief Mourner and widow. Kelly Kanu is not the head of my family. He had printed letterheads advertising himself as Chief mourner and head of family, etc, etc, as a result of joblessness. I sued Kelly Kanu in court partly because of these falsehoods, misrepresentations, disrespect and ultra vires acts of fixing unapproved one year’s burial date.



“The Supreme Court of Nigeria had in several of its rulings especially in its Anekwe V Nweke (SC 129/2013) ruling of April 11, 2014, invalidated the customary law of male primogeniture(state of being the first male child) and any privileges attached to first sons, ruling them repugnant to natural justice, equity and good conscience in accordance with the 1999 Nigerian constitution, sections 42 and 43, etc, etc.

The Supreme Court set this judicial precedent to be followed as law in Nigeria but a lot of the unlearned and uneducated still wallow in ignorance.



“The content of the aforementioned statement does not represent the thought and wishes of the family of my late husband, rather it is an orchestration of Kelly kanu whose intrigues and shenanigans is to cause chaos in my family. He is a stiff-necked recalcitrant and troublemaker. I was not consulted in anyway before the statement was issued.



“I further state that the aforementioned statement is full of falsehoods in an attempt to undermine the interest and position of myself in the family as the only wife of the deceased. This is to the effect that the said Mr. Kelly Kanu claimed to be the Head of the Family of my late husband.

In view of the above, Mr. Kelly Ndubuisi Kanu lacks the capacity and right whatsoever to issue the aforementioned statement.



In the circumstance, I urge you and the general public to disregard and discountenance the aforementioned statement.



“Meanwhile, the widely reported one year remembrance service and reception for my late husband, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu was held yesterday, 13th of January 2022 and the event has been widely reported on television, you tube, newspapers and social media.”