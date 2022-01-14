By Dapo Akinrefon

Mrs Gladys Ndubuisi Kanu, widow of former military administrator of Imo and Lagos States, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (retd), on Thursday, organised a one year remembrance service and reception in his honour.



In a statement, Mrs Kanu also dismissed a statement purportedly issued by one Kelly Kanu, who claimed to be the head of the family noting that “it is a shame that he did not participate in his father’s memoria.”



The statement reads: “The one year remembrance service and reception for my dear late husband, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu was held yesterday, 13th of January 2022.

The event, which celebrated my husband’s life, reinforcing his commitment to living a good life, being a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend as well as working towards the betterment of Nigeria, has been widely reported on television, youtube, newspapers and social media. We are grateful to the Nigerian Navy as well as the Lagos, Imo and Abia state governments for the events they organised to celebrate my husband’s life.

It is now up to the family to take up that mantle and privilege, and I am personally committed to continuing his good works.



“Brought to my attention is a statement by Mr Kelly Kanu purported as head of my husband Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu’s family. It is a shame that he did not participate in his father’s memorial. Additionally, I am the only wife (and also the only legal wife) of Admiral Godwin Ndubuisi Kanu and therefore in law, the widow and the head of family.



“The Supreme Court of Nigeria had in several of its rulings especially in its Anekwe V Nweke (SC 129/2013) ruling of April 11, 2014, invalidated the customary law of male primogeniture (state of being the first male child) and any privileges attached to first sons, ruling them repugnant to natural justice, equity and good conscience in accordance with the 1999 Nigerian constitution, sections 42 and 43, etc, etc.



“Furthermore, I was not consulted in anyway before the statement was issued. In the circumstance, I urge you and the general public to disregard and discountenance the aforementioned statement.”