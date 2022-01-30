By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

One soldier has been reportedly killed while two others fatally wounded in an attack by gunmen in Rivers State.

The attack happened in the early hours of Sunday at the boundary between Asari-Toru and the Emohua Local Government Areas of the state.

It was gathered that some gunmen had ambushed the soldiers close to Ahiankwo market and shot at them, killing and injuring the reported victims.

However, the Chairman of Akuku-Toru, Rowland Sekibo, who had visited the scene said the soldiers were ambushed.

Sekibo on phone noted that the two soldiers that were injured were in critical condition, adding that efforts were on to move the wounded soldiers for treatment.

However, a source who had visited the Military Hospital on Aba road, Port Harcourt, said the two survivors were brought into the Emergency Unit of the hospital and are now receiving treatment.

At press time, the spokesman of the Six Division of Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt, Lieutenant Colonel Charles Ekeocha, could not confirm the report as calls and text message to his phone were not responded to nor returned.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, DSP. Grace Iringe-Koko, said she has gotten hint of the development, but needed to confirm its validity.

