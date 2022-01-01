By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

One person was reportedly killed after some hoodlums attacked operatives of the Southwest Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun in Osogbo, Osun state capital.

Balogun Agoro area of the state capital, including Asoje, Oluode, Orita-Elelede were cordoned off by security operatives following an indiscriminate attack of passersby and shop owners late night on Friday.

It was gathered that some hoodlums invaded a site in the town to attack workers for failing to pay them “working royalty on the site”.

The victims reported the matter to Amotekun Corps, whose operatives arrested two of the hoodlums and took them to their (hoodlums) base with a view to retrieving the seized equipment.

However, rather than cooperate with the operatives, the hoodlums in their numbers were said to have descended on the five-man member team, beating their team leader and the driver.

One of the operatives shoots his double-barrel gun to scare the thugs away.

A motorcyclist who witnessed the incident, Jamiu Adekunle, disclosed that the leader of the Amotekun operatives was almost lynched at Asoje-base by the hoodlums before one of them shoot to scare the hoodlums away and in the process one of the hoodlums known as Omo Iya Alamala was caught by a bullet.

He (gun wound victim) later died in the evening on Friday and was buried around 6 pm after which the hoodlums went on rampage attacking innocent residents and setting burn-fire on the roads until security operatives stormed the communities with tear gas to restore normalcy in the areas.

As at Saturday morning, when Vanguard visited the area, there was a heavy presence of security operatives, including police, hunters, Amotekun Corps, DSS personnel, while shop owners could not open their shops for business including the ancient Oluode market. The Anglican Church of Saint also did not conduct the traditional crossover night service.

Reacting to the development, Osun Amotekun Corps Commandant, Brigadier-General Bashir Adewimbi rtd, disclosed that the hoodlums, led by one Lekan Emir attempted to seize Amotekun operational vehicle while attacking the operatives who were in the area for legal duty.

“One the operatives had to shoot into the air to disperse the hoodlums and ensure that they escape being lynched in the area. In the process, one of the hoodlums was hit and unfortunately later died.

“Our objectives are to ensure that the state is rid of insecurity and act of lawlessness by cultist and hoodlums and we would not relent from doing so.

“Presently, police and other security operatives have been stationed in the area to ensure that law and order are maintained”, he added.

