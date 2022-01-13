— Arrest one, rescues 17 passengers

Dayo Johnson Akure

No fewer than 17 passengers were rescued by the Ondo state security outfit codenamed Amotekun along Ifira-Akoko/ Abuja highway after a gun duel with suspected armed robbers.

One of the bandits was reportedly killed while another was arrested by the personnel attached to Amotekun.

Sources said that the attack was carried out by a three-member gang.

Speaking on the attack and how the passengers were rescued, the state chairman of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye said the robbers engaged his men in a shoot out in the process one of the robbers was killed by his colleague in order to conceal a secret.

Adeleye said that “one of the robbers, Musa Jamiu arrested with the rescued passengers was immediately given first aid in order to recover from the trauma.

“18 passenger bus was waylaid and led into the bush along Ifira-Akoko on January 11, 2022. We were reliably informed that the vehicle was attacked just outside Ifira-Akoko on which was on its way to Abuja.

“After a pursuit, we found out that the vehicle veered into the bush and men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency followed suit and at the end of the day, when we caught up with the robbers they opened fire on our men and thereafter, we were able to apprehend two of them.

“One of the armed robbers was angry with the other one for leaving a trace and fired his colleagues in the thigh. We knew he was trying to conceal some facts and our men quickly rushed the injured one to a nearby hospital where he, later on, gave up the ghost. But the ring leader and the accomplice of the robbery gang we were able to apprehend.

“We were able to retrieve the bus with registration number FKJ 430 XV as well as the belongings of the victims. We also gave first aid to all the victims, 17 of them and we will ensure that they continue their journey back to Abuja

safely.”

I was recruited by my friend- Suspect

In an interview, the arrested robbery suspect, Musa Jamiu, 32 confessed to the crime noting that the operation was his first attempt and he was recruited by his friend.

“I’m from Okenne. I’m a farmer at Elegbeka. I went to Okenne to celebrate the new year festival when a friend of mine, one ‘MG’ called me that why I’m suffering myself as a farmer. He promised to assist me. I didn’t know that he wanted to introduce me to armed robbery.

“On Tuesday, January 11, ‘MG’ called me that I should come to Isua-Akoko junction and I met him there with another person he brought along. So the three of us went for the operation.

“‘MG’ was the one who supplied the guns and bullets. The operation was my first time engaging in the robbery.

** How we were attacked- Passengers

Narrating their ordeal, the driver of the bus, Agboola Kabiru, said “On our way from Lagos to Abuja after passing through Idoani in Ondo State where there is a bad portion of the road before Isua, the robbers attacked our vehicle.

“I was forced to stop the vehicle after they began to shoot sporadically into the air. They collected the key from me and drove the bus into the bush.

“It was inside the bush that they began to rob us of our belongings. After they collected our possessions, they left us inside the bush and they drove our vehicles away.

“It was when we came out of the bush that we discovered that the bus had been abandoned about a kilometre from where we were robbed. As we were trying to look for the key to the bus, we saw Amotekun officers who asked us what happened and we explained to them.

“One of the Amotekun operatives went to help us get a rewire that will start the bus and the rest went inside the bush and they trailed the armed robbers. I didn’t even believe that the robbers can be caught.

The driver said that ” The funniest part was that there were policemen some meters from where we were stranded but they didn’t attend to us. We were robbed around 3:30 pm and we left that spot around 8:00 pm.”

