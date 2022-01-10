— Action, an embarrassment to the party, would be punished

Dayo Johnson Akure

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo state has disowned the chieftain of the party, Bode Obanle who dragged the former governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko to court over the party’s leadership.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei in a statement in Akure described the action of the party chieftain as an embarrassment to the party

Peretei said that necessary action would be taken against him.

The statement reads ” The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ondo State Chapter received the purported court action instituted against Dr Olusegun Mimiko by Bode Obanla as a rude shock.

“Dr Mimiko, a two-term Governor of Ondo State is not only a senior citizen in Ondo State but Nigeria at large.

“His return to the PDP was orchestrated by four Governors elected on the platform of our great party PDP under the leadership of Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto State and Chairman, PDP Governors’ Forum.

“The State Working Committee wishes to state unequivocally that, the action of Bode Obanla is a great embarrassment to the party and necessary actions will be taken in due course.

He added that ” At a time when all hands are on deck to rescue and rebuild Ondo State and Nigeria, Obanla’s action is a mere distraction that should be treated as such.

