Ondo State government, yesterday, warned secondary school principals across the state against extorting parents by collecting unauthorised fees.

A statement by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olufemi Agagu, asked stakeholders to report any of such confirmed extortion to the ministry.

The statement reads: “It has come to the knowledge of the State Government that some Secondary School Principals have allegedly devised ingenious means of extorting parents and guardians under extraneous covers, for the payment of unauthorised fees.

“This is in spite of the State Government’s decision to pay WAEC fees for students in the State’s Public Schools.

“It must be reiterated for the benefit of all that the total approved collectables for Public Secondary Schools are N4,450 for Returning Students and N5,800 for New Students.

“For Final Year Students, an additional payment of N2,800 has also been approved as Administrative and Practical Charges.

“Any other payment demanded from parents and guardians are illegal and unauthorised.”

