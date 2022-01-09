—- Over 500 vehicles impounded

No fewer than 600 suspected criminals were arrested during the just concluded Christmas and new year period in Ondo state.

The state commander of the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye said this in Akure

Adeleye pointed out that the suspects were arrested for their involvement in various criminal activities in the state during the festive season.

According to him the development was part of the ‘Operation Clean Up Phase 7’ embarked upon by the command in December 2021.

Adeleye who also disclosed that over 500 vehicles were also impounded,

stated that some of the suspects had been charged to court

” We assured the people of Ondo State hitch free Christmas and new year festivities and to the glory of God, through out the period there were no criminal activities but in one or two instances where we had security breaches , the criminals were all arrested and brought to book.

“In the last one month, for only two weeks, the ban on unregistered vehicles and vehicles without permit and the abuse on the provision of the restriction on the use of Okada in the night brought to a stand still 80percent criminal activities in Ondo State .

” Initially, people were not too happy until they realized that it was for their good . again within the first 15 days of manning all major junctions and entry points of the state capital and all local government headquarters, we were able to arrest over 550 vehicles, we were able to arrest grossly over 600 suspects.

“Out of this number screened and brought about 45 of them to book and charged them to court. We found out that the criminal activities in the main towns went down completely and people travelling started having problems.

Adeleye said That was why we moved to the border patrols and you will recall that within 48 hours of commencement of border patrol, we were confronted by kidnappers and armed robbers. Seventeen victims were rescued in two separate operations.”