By Jimitota Onoyume

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has been urged to prevail on the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to accommodate key stakeholders in the party who feel marginalized during the last Congress .

A chieftain of the party, Professor David Ejenobo who spoke for a group, Restoration Agenda in the party, at a press conference yesterday in Warri, Delta State said the party was not dead in the state, urging all factions in the party to unite for the common good of the party.

“It is our considered opinion that the national body should come in to do all it can to bring back sanity into the affairs of the party”.

“We suggest that the national body should prevail on the leader of the party in Delta State,DSP Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege to shift ground by accommodating major stakeholders who feel marginalized and fenced out during the last congresses”.

“By so doing genuine reconciliation will not only take place but the party will be more United “.

Ejenobo said the group was neutral in the crisis of the party, adding that the call on Senator Omo-Agege would brighten the chances of the party in the 2023 general elections.