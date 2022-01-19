Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi has urged President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to consider introducing the War Against Indiscipline (WAI) policy of 1984 to tackle drug dealers, ritualists and terrorists as a means to stem the tide of insecurity in the country.

He stated that such a move could reduce the threatening security challenge in the country, as it could deter and discourage others who might want to join the bandwagon.

A statement issued by his Media Aide, Alli Ibrahim on Wednesday, stated that the WAI enforcement prompted a corrupt-free society devoid of security threat.

“Nigeria is becoming an import of hard drugs because government failed to sustain the punishment of killing drug dealers has done in 1984 by Buhari – Idiagbon government.

“Insecurity in Nigeria is becoming too alarming. I read of a gory attack by terrorists in Zamfara State. It was pathetic and horribly terrible. The failure to decree capital punishment such as killing of perpetrators is one of the unabated attacks.

“One other factor is the lack of effective control and light punishment for drug dealers. Most perpetrators are barefaced and merciless due to hard drugs intake. Once most of them take hard drugs, they lose control of their mental operation and kill mercilessly.

“The government should move forward to control and effect capital punishment for hard drug dealers. It is one of the remotes solutions.

“Nigeria is in coma with drug dealers, ritualists, terrorists and worst of it are kidnappers. North is terrorism while South is full of ritualists with blood of our children flooding the streets. There is no single day passing without bad news centring on those indecent acts.

“In 1984 under the military administration of Tunde Idiagbon and General Muhammed Buhari, the law and enforcement of capital punishment against hard drug dealers was effective.

“WAI was working, very efficient. President Muhammed Buhari should revisit those days and bring back such enforcement. Doing so will decimate terrorism and discourage perpetrators.

“Every passing stage of a nation always presents a new experience. At this stage, we need a strict measure to combat indecency and maladjustment.

“Many developed nations have passed through stage but with very disciplined law enforcement. If any bandit kills, he should be killed too. Merciless people deserves merciless treatment.

“The government is tasked to be more responsible in providing more basic amenities capable of improving people’s standard of living.

“The failure of past leaders has pushed us here. We must rescue surviving generations for us not be tagged a failure”, the statement reads.

