By Taye Taiwo

The 2023 general elections are fast approaching and the campaign season is yet to kick off, but a name rings a bell in Ogun Central Senatorial District for impact and contributions to lives of the people, Chief Olumide Aderinokun.

Where many might not have given Chief Aderinokun a chance to show his commitment for Ogun State development, the astute businessman with interest in property development, farming and high technology, has surpassed expectations with several completed projects.

His good deeds continue to echo a message of hope to people, when they wonder about the disappearance of their present representatives in the National Assembly and express worry over the level of growth they have seen between 2019 and 2022.

Towards the end of 2021, Chief Aderinokun showed his indubitable love for the people when he returned from a business trip and immediately paid a solidarity visit to Lafenwa market in Abeokuta North Local Government Area after the fire incident that razed several shops. During that visit, the Owu Chief promised 50 affected traders the sum of #50,000 each and it was fulfilled within a week.

The Co-founder of Olumide and Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation, a non-governmental organisation focused on assisting and empowering people, has commissioned over 17 borehole projects and completed three phases of free fuel distribution for motorcycle (okada) riders in the zone. Aderinokun is not relenting in committed efforts to positively improve the livelihood of his people.

His other humanitarian interventions include non-interest loans of #30,000 and #50,000 for traders in the senatorial district; financial scholarships for students in higher institutions; and summer coaching lessons for secondary school students across the six local government areas in the senatorial zone; distribution of learning materials to children in primary schools, among many others.

People in Ogun Central can testify that God is answering their prayers already by bringing help in form of Chief Aderinokun to them. The love and commitment Aderinokun has shown his people can not be questioned. Little wonder he was conferred with a chieftaincy title of Akinruyiwa of Owu Kingdom

No matter how the dice is rolled in the coming months, Chief Aderinokun continues to prove his capability and his belief in a people-oriented style of leadership and representation.

The quinquagenarian is not new to the political scene in Ogun State and his contributions have cut across several sectors since 2011.

He previously vied for the People’s Democratic Party ticket to represent Abeokuta North/Obafemi Owode/Odeda Federal constituency at House of Representatives on two occasions.

It started in 2015 but he lost out in the primaries. Undettered by the initial loss, Chief Aderinokun made a second attempt four years later and it ended in victory at the PDP primaries, however, internal party crisis in 2019 ended the quest even before the election date.

With his eyes set on the Ogun Central Senatorial seat and his philanthropic gesture since 2020, has proved that there is huge repository of untapped talents in Obafemi-Owode, Abeokuta South, Abeokuta North, Ewekoro, Ifo and Odeda LGAs.

In comparison to Chief MKO Abiola, Chief Aderinokun’s benevolence and influence to humanity might be a decisive factor in Ogun Central.

Taiwo, a political analyst, writes from Abeokuta