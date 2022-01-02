By Dayo Johnson

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi has described the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji as a monarch whose reign brought remarkable achievements to Ibadanland, the capital of Oyo State.

Oba Adeyemi said this in a condolence message signed by his Director of Media and Publicity, ‘Bode Durojaiye that his contributions to the entertainment industry would remain indelible.

The statement reads “Everyone shall taste death. Every one of us shall taste it whether poor or rich; healthy or sick, old or young; leader or led and none of us can escape it.

“Allah the Most High says:

‘ Wheresoever you may be, death will overtake you even if you are in a fortress built up strong and high.” [Qur’an, 4:78).

” Death, as manifested in its character and effects is one of the mysteries that dazzles human intelligence because it has to do with the soul.

“One of its mysteries is that you see a youth who was full of health and energy suddenly falls dead without warning; thereby making that youthfulness and energy fade away, bringing all his senses to a complete standstill.

“That youth might even be an erudite scholar, an eloquent author, a skilled physician or brilliant inventor but it is absolutely out of the question that this quality should prevent death from overtaking him when his time is due.

“Many a person who has seen the beginning of a day but would not see its end. And many a person who has expected morning but would not live to see it.

” If only one had known his appointed time and how it comes to pass, one would have detested nursing hope for worldly materials and its deception.

“As man enjoys his good health, playing and merrymaking, moving about in haughtiness, commanding and forbidding, death and illness suddenly attacks him, weakens his body, makes his limbs lifeless and then closes his record”.

The monarch commiserated with Governor Oluwaseyi Makinde, Oyo State Council of Obas, the Royal Families, the Olubadan in Council, the Mogajis, relations and the entire people of Ibadanland over the great loss of the late Olubadan,.

Alaafin prayed Allah to grant fortitude to the family of the deceased traditional ruler to bear the irreparable loss and grant the late Olubadan eternal rest. End