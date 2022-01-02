.

Dayo Johnson Akure

Member of the House of Representatives Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe has mourned the death of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, describing him as a brave and courageous monarch

Akande -Sadipe, who represents Oluyole Federal said this in a condolence message was issued by his Media aide, Olamilekan Olusada.

She noted that the late monarch led his people with utmost diligence and unassuming dedication, commending his strong adherence for peace, progress and development.

The chairman, the House Committee on Diaspora added that the late monarch would long be remembered in the annals of Ibadan and Oyo State for being an exemplar in virtually all facets of life.

“On behalf of my constituency, I extend my condolences to the good people of Ibadan land, the Olubadan-in-council, and the immediate family members of the late Oba Adetunji”

She said the late monarch was a creditable leader whose reign as Olubadan united his people, and witnessed the massive development in the State.

She said, “With heavy heart, I mourn and condole with the immediate family of our father, Oba Saliu Adetunji, the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland, the people of Ibadanland and Oyo State as a whole. The passing unto glory of our Father has saddened us all”.

“Kabiyesi lived a very value-added and meaningful life ascending the throne in 2016. Prior to that, he had a fruitful fashion designing business and his music label promoted the likes of famous musicians such Wasiu Ayinde Marshal and Dauda Epo Akara.

“I pray that God should repose the soul of the departed monarch and comfort the family and the people of Ibadan,” she added.

