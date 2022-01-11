Seyi Makinde

By Adeola Badru

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo on Tuesday, put to rest the controversy trailing the ascension to the throne of Olubadan, directing that the traditional institution must revert to its original concept.

Governor Makinde made this known during his official condolence visit to the family of the late monarch, Oba Saliu Adetunji, at his Popoyemoja palace.

Makinde said: “This is the last time such controversy on who will succeed any late Olubadan and who is not ripe for the throne will ever surface.”

“And as a government, I am giving you the assurance to all indigenes and residents of Ibadan that what our late monarch stood for in his lifetime is what I will enforce.”

“Whoever is willing can key into it, I know Baba is watching us and he will give us support to do what is right and acceptable to preserve the integrity and the sanctity of Ibadan Traditional Institution.”

“The issue of traditional institution in Ibadan is not contradictory. Baba stood for truth. If now for Baba’s outspokenness, he wouldn’t have stood his ground to confront the immediate-past government on going against the known Olubadan tradition.”

“Power is not easy to manage, but Baba looked at power in the face and spoke the truth on the traditional institution of Ibadanlandand. That’s what led to this crisis.”

“Eventhough, Baba is no more, but what he stood for will still be with us. The history of Ibadan is incomplete without acknowledging what Baba stood on and fought for.”

“What we can do as worthy sons is to give Baba a royal and befitting burial. And as government of Oyo State, we will do just that. The burial is our burial and it’s the state’s burial.”

“Let me state it clearly, Ibadan traditional institution must revert to its original concept,” Makinde directed.

While speaking on behalf of the family of the sons of the late traditional ruler, Dr. Abdulroheem Adetunji, expressed appreciation to the governor for the visit.

“You have mentioned something paramount to our family. When you do say that, you will stand on what the demise of Olubadan stood for. That is the truth and that is what the family will appreciate most.”

“Nobody wants the traditional institution to be like the way they wanted it to be, but God is on His throne. He knows what is right.”

“We know how we do it before in Ibadan and it shall not and it will not get spoilt by the grace of God. What you will do, God will assist you. God will be with you. God will make it a reality and when we all see what will happen in the next few days, we will see you talking and God will talk for you,” he prayed.