The delay in assenting the nomination of Otun Olubadan, High Chief Lekan Balogun as the next Olubadan of Ibadanland by Governor ‘Seyi Makinde may soon be over with the unanimous decision of the Ibadan high chiefs to withdraw the case in court.

This was the outcome of the meeting of the members of Olubadan-in-Council held, Tuesday, at the Oja’ba Palace of the Olubadan.

The Otun-Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola, who briefly spoke with Vanguard, after the closed-door meeting which lasted about two hours, said the high chiefs had concurred with the governor to withdraw the suit in court.

He said the process of withdrawing the case had commenced, stressing that due process would be followed when asked about when the process would be concluded.

According to High Chief Ajibola, the case was adjourned to February 1, adding that whatever happens, we would have to get to the court before the withdrawal can take place.

It would be recalled that the members of the Olubadan-in-Council met with the Governor Makinde last Saturday, over the issue of succession to the Olubadan throne which became vacant following the demise of Oba Saliu Adetunji, on January 2.

At the meeting, Vanguard gathered that the court case was the main issue delaying government pronouncement of the next Olubadan as proposed by the Ibadan kingmakers at their last week meeting.

The court case becoming contentious was instituted by the high chiefs to challenge the consent judgment nullifying the elevation granted them as Royal Majesties by the immediate-past administration of the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

A former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Micheal Lana had barely 24 hours after the death of Oba Adetunji, gone to town with a letter, asking the governor not to assent any nomination to the vacant Ibadan stool by the kingmakers unless the court case is withdrawn.

The said letter had since become the barometer with which the general public views and judge the succession order to the vacant Olubadan stool.

Meanwhile, the coronet-wearing Obas who enjoyed the same promotion from their Baaleship positions to Royal Highnesses with the High Chiefs and who were at Tuesday’s meeting at the Oja’ba Palace were yet to take decision on the withdrawal of the case in court.

It was gathered that they agreed to hold a separate meeting in Thursday (this week) on the matter at the same venue.

Though the cases were similar, they were filed separately which made the Royal Highnesses not to be binded by the decision of the High Chiefs.

