As warri rep member Ereyitomi lauds monarch’s drive

The Olu of Warri His Imperial Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse 111 has paid a royal visit to President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock Abuja, where he appreciated the president for his support and delegation sent to grace his coronation held August 21, 2021, at Ode-Itsekiri, Warri, Delta State.

Ogiame Atywatse 111 said Warri kingdom and entire Itsekiri nation remain committed to Nigeria assuring the president of one united Nigeria from his kingdom, adding that the people remain resolute to peace and progress of Nigeria.

READ ALSO:Police Recruitment: 1597 vie for Rivers spots as screening begins

His Imperial Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse 111, while with President Buhari demanded full operation of Warri, Burutu, Koko, and Sapele Ports, appealing for the federal government intervention to make it functional in order to create employment for the youths and reduce youth restiveness as well boost the economy of Nigeria and its revenue.

The Olu also requested for immortalising of the First Finance Minister in Nigeria a Warri Chief and subject of Warri Kingdom, Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh, resuscitation of the abandoned EPZ project, Ogidigben in Warri South-west as well as the inauguration of the NDDC Board in order to give the people more development and peace in the region.

President Buhari in his response to the demands put forward by the Warri monarch assured him of addressing the issues raised as soon as possible, he commended the Olu and his subjects for their show of patriotism and also congratulated him on the ascension of the throne of his forefathers.

Earlier the most senior political office holder in Warri Kingdom and the member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi who was part of the delegation that accompanied Ogiame Atuwatse 111 to the Villa, commended the Olu of Warri for the visit and for his developments drive to the Warri Kingdom and Delta state.

Ereyitomi is also the Deputy Chairman House of Reps Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, he expressed delight over the visit to Mr. President, describing it as very timely which he believes would yield a positive development impact to the Kingdom and Delta state at large.