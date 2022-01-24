2022 kicks off with good news for Nigerian singer Olakira as he bags a massive global endorsement deal with vehicle manufacturer, Maserati. This first of its kind deal is in recognition of his smash hit, ‘In My Maserati’, which continues to receive global acclaim.

In a video shared on the brand’s official Instagram page, the singer could barely hide his shock at the amazing deal which he received during a recent foreign trip.

As part of the deal, the superstar has access to Maserati Luxury Cars in any country he visits. Hop in my Maserati has leapt out of the lyrics and hit the road.

This is the first time the Maserati brand is going into collaboration with an African artiste.

Congratulations to Olakira!