By Etop Ekanem

The Okpara Patriotic Union, OPU, Agbon Kingdom, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, will hold annual conference and election of members into national executive of the union on January 29 and 30, 2022.

The conference and the election are sequel to the union’s National Executive Council, NEC, meeting held October 11, 2021, where it was decided that the 2022 annual conference of the union and election will hold at the Okpara ultra modern town hall.

A statement by Chairman of the Annual Conference and Planning Committee, Chief Emma Avworo, and Secretary General, Chief Edward Irikefe, said January 29, 2022 is for registration and business, while January 30 will be for reports from the union and election.

The statement also stated that “presidents of all branches of the union should inform their members and mobilise them to the conference with five delegates for the election into the national executive of the union in compliance with COVID-19 protocols as directed by the Federal Government.”

Chief Avworo said members are expected to come along with their annual dues as yearly contribution to the union, while all branches are requested to pay their conference levy depending on the membership strength of each branch as classified in the constitution and could pay into the union’s account on or before the date of election.