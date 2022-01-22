Class of 85 of St. Peter Claver Seminary, Okpala, Imo State has elected new executive officers to pilot the affairs of the alumnus.

The new executive has Reverend Father Dr. Everestus Mbata as the President and John Opara, a Clinical Laboratory Scientist, Brooke Army Medical Center San Antonio, USA and member of America Society of Clinical Pathologists as Vice

President

Others are Dominic Ebere (Secretary), Conrad Opara (Deputy Secretary), Rev. Fr. Valentine Ibe (Treasurer), Johnbosco Agbakwuru (Public Relations Officer), Christopher Nwata (Director of Socials) and Pius Njoku (Provost)

The election that brought the new exco to power was chaired by Augustine Ononaji.

In his acceptance speech, the new President, Rev. Fr. Dr. Mbata thanked God for making it possible for the Old Boys after many years they left Okpala to come together once again.

He said that he was happy that the bond that brought the class together in September 1980 at the St. Mary’s Minor Seminary Umuowa, Orlu as a class and then to SPCS Okpala has continued.

“Little did we know that it was a coming together of a family of comrades and associates who would later in life partner together for the common good irrespective of individual status and positions one would occupy.

“It was not by mere chance but it was the way God designed it for the greater glory of his name, and good of those we will encounter as an Association, and our individual welfare.

“To Him be glory, honour and thanksgiving. I thank you worthy Alumni, class mates and friends for the confidence and thrust you have reposed on me and the executive team to pilot the affairs of this Association in the next couple of years.

“By the grace of God and your support and cooperation we shall not disappoint you. We shall do our utmost best and make necessary sacrifices whenever without minding the cost,” he said.

He thankedI Mr. Fidelis Njoku who pioneered the association from the cradle, adding, “Fide you have done wonderfully well. God used you and gave you the initiative to form through the social media the “Whatsapp group forum” through which we gathered ourselves from wherever we are scattered, in all the parts of the world, where we hustle and bustle, working hard to impart on the society those beautiful gifts God has endowed us with.”

The new exco was inaugurated at Assumpta Cathedral of the Owerri Archdiocese by one of the Old Boys, Rev. Fr. Dr. Augustine Ben Onwubiko, in the absence of Justice Jude Nkama, a judge in the United States and had in attendance, Rev. Fr. Dr. Gerald Njoku, the Coordinator of JDPC, Owerri Archdiocese.