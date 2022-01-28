Daddy Freeze and Ossai

Delta State Governor Special Assistant on Special Duties Media Mr. Ossai Success has accused Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze of praising fraudsters.

According to Ossai on his Facebook and Instagram page, Daddy Freeze is good at condemning pastors and praising fraudsters.

“He is good at promoting fraudsters and singing their praises. That is why he is quick to attack anyone that speaks against fraud.” he wrote.

This is coming after daddy freeze attacked the governor’s aide for speaking against internet fraudster Ramon Abbas also known as Hushpuppi.