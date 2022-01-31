Delta Deputy Governor, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, representing Governor Ifeanyi Okowa (6th left), the Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Christopher Ochor, representing the Speaker (6th right), member representing Warri Federal constituency, Hon Thomas Ereyitomi (right), Secretary to the State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah (5th right), and the member representing Ika South Constituency in DTHA, , Hon Festus Okoh (left) with the newly sworn-in Chairman and members of the Delta State House Assembly Service Commission in Asaba on Monday.

Delta Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has charged public servants to show exemplary leadership by making honesty and dedication to duty their guiding principle in order to overcome the challenges plaguing the nation.

The governor gave the charge on Monday in Asaba while swearing in members of Delta State House of Assembly Service Commission which has Mrs Cordelia Anyangwu as Chairman.

Represented by his Deputy, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, Okowa emphasised that once leaders showed good example through good leadership conduct, followers would be forced to adjust thereby improving productivity in the nation’s economy.

He said that if discipline was entrenched in public office, some of the challenges of the country would become a thing of the past.

“This event is another step in our resolve to strengthen and reposition the administrative machinery of the State House of Assembly and other arms of government for optimum performance.

“Your appointment is no doubt a recognition of your record of experience, hard work and contributions to the development of Delta State,” he said.

He urged the new chairman and members of the commission to see their appointment as a call to service and an opportunity to contribute to the growth and sustainable development of the State and its legislature.

“I urge all of you to be team players who should make honesty and dedication to duty your guiding principle, including leading the way of good conduct for other staff to follow by being disciplined, conscientious and punctual to work.

“I charge the newly inaugurated chairman and members of the commission to work assiduously to achieve desired objectives’’.

According to Okowa, the State House of Assembly Service Commission is saddled with the responsibility of managing the workforce of the State Assembly.

“The key responsibilities of the Commission include the appointment of staff to all offices of the State House of Assembly; to promote, transfer and confirm such appointments, including the discipline of erring officials.

“It is on record that the Executive and the Legislative arms of government in the State enjoy a good working relationship and State legislature has long been enjoying financial independence.

“The inauguration of the chairman and members of the assembly service commission will also enhance the administrative independence of the State legislature,” he said.

The governor commended public servants in the State for their continued loyalty, understanding and support and lauded the chairman and members of the immediate past commission for their services to the government and people of the state.

“My dear Deltans, while recognising the challenges we face and the need to overcome them, let us note the progress we have made so far in the life of this administration.

“Let us continue to build on the prevailing peace in the State and do nothing that is capable of heating up the polity.

“We will continue to do our very best by the grace of God, to give effective leadership with integrity, fairness, justice and honour to every part of our dear State,” he stated.

The governor congratulated Mrs Anyangwu for emerging as the Chairman of the Commission, which also has Dr Philomena Onyearone, Chief Timothy Umukoro, Mrs Komboye Mowoe, Sunday Ebireri, Chief Innocent Okofu and Andrew Ukavwe as members.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Anyangwu expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity given her and members of the commission to serve the state and thanked Governor Okowa for deeming them fit to serve.

“This is a position of trust and confidence. We assure you that we will carry out our activities diligently with absolute loyalty as our guiding principle and will do everything possible to move the Commission forward.”

The ceremony was attended by member Representing Warri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives,Chief Thomas Ereyitomi; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, represented by the Deputy Speaker. Mr Ochor Ochor; Chief Judge of the state, Justice Theresa Diai, President, Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Patience Elumeze, among others.