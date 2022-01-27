Ossia Ovie

The Delta State Governor Special Assistant on Special Duties Media Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has said that the All Progressive Congress in Delta State died as a result of Governor Okowa’s achievements.

Ossai who disclosed this on his Facebook and Instagram page noted that the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has been a blessing to the good people of Delta State.

According to the governor’s aide, It has been six years plus of uninterrupted peace, development, empowerment of youths in Delta State.

“The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has been a blessing to the good people of Delta State.

“This is why Deltans openly refused to support the All Progressive Congress in Delta State.

“Truthfully, In Delta State, we have a dead APC.

“APC is a wrong party for anyone to support or join looking at the hardship they brought to Nigeria.”

Speaking further, Ossai said Governor Okowa has made APC in Delta a fruitless, disunited party with his unprecedented achievements.

“Okowa made more progress than was thought possible looking at the challenges faced by him.

“As at today, the governor is building a smart, strong, and resilient Delta State.

“This administration embarked on a total of 799 road projects comprising 1,577.8 kilometres of roads and 908.8 kilometres of drainage channels.

“We also have construction, reconstruction, renovation, and equipping of 8,617 classroom blocks and administrative buildings.

“Okowa is the first State governor in the country to launch the Universal Health Coverage scheme with the birth of the Delta State Contributory Health Commission.

“We currently have 906,768 enrollees.

“In terms of health infrastructure, this administration has renovated and upgraded 209 Primary Healthcare Centres across the State.

“As of today, we have 200,000 youths trained and empowered by the governor in Delta State.

“These are just a few from the Governor achievements and we are grateful to God for blessing us with a productive Governor,” he said