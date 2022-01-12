Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, as he marks his 63rd birth anniversary.

Okowa, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba described the President of the Senate as a leader and democrat, whose commitment to nation-building was noteworthy.

He said that Lawan had brought his wealth of experience to bear on the legislature since his assumption of office as President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly.

The Governor commended Lawan for his contributions to nation-building, saying that the National Assembly under his leadership had done well in passing legislations to improve the living conditions of the people.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate you, Mr. President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, on the occasion of your 63rd birth anniversary.

“As President of the 9th Senate, you have led the National Assembly in passing critical legislation for the good governance of Nigeria.

“As you mark your 63rd birth anniversary, I wish you many more years of God’s guidance and protection,” Governor Okowa said.