Delta Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has sent condolences to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on the passing away of his elder brother, Alhaji Muhammadu Bello.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor said he had joined the Tambuwal family, community and people of Sokoto State in mourning the departed octogenarian and community leader.

He noted that the late Bello lived a life of impact and urged the family to be consoled by his legacies.

Okowa paid glowing tribute to the deceased for being a good man and community leader, and urged the family to take solace in the fact that he lived to witness the outstanding successes achieved by his brother, who was Speaker of House of Representatives and now, Governor of Sokoto State.

“We received the news of the demise of your elder brother with shock but we are consoled by the fact that he lived a life of dedicated service to God and humanity.

“We share in your sorrow and pains at this period and we pray that God will grant you the courage to bear the loss, as we pray for the repose of the soul of the departed Wazirin Tambuwal.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I mourn with you, my brother Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on the unfortunate demise of your beloved brother.

“It is my prayer that God will comfort you and the entire family and Sokoto people and give all of you the fortitude to bear the loss.” the governor said.