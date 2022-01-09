\

By Emma Amaize, UGBORODO

AN indigene and son of Eghare-Aja (traditional head) of Ugborodo community in Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta State, Mr Cyril Eyenuberu Ojogor, has lamented the travails of the Itsekiri oil-bearing settlement in the hands of some so-called leaders.

Ojogor, in a statement, yesterday, warned the group to “desist from using the office of the Eghare-Aja of Ugborodo in constituting a nuisance, both in the immediate family of Eghare Wellington Ojogor and Ugborodo community at large.”

“As of today that one of the so-called leaders is still tussling to lead Ugborodo, there is no meaningful development that has come to the community despite the opportunity he had to serve, apart from sharing money like Dasuki.

” Ugborodo community has gone worse than ever before. It is so dry, no good water to utilize, no food, no social life and no job opportunities.

“Yet, the so-called leader and some cohorts think they can manipulate the office of the Eghare-Aja due to his old age to gain grounds and bounce back. Is it because the Eghare-Aja is his uncle? Eghare-Aja belongs to the people of Ugborodo and not just the Ojogor family or an individual.

“There is no division in Ugborodo or between the Eghare-Aja and Olajori; stop attacking the Olaja-Orori of Ugborodo because of his readiness to revive the community. On his return, we all happily welcome him.

“The youths will continue to pilot the affairs of Ugborodo until a new government emerges.

” Ugborodo community does not need anyone that will take it backwards but someone who will bring development, peace and progress in the land,” he added.

