ENUGU–OHANEZE Ndigbo has expressed disappointment over the rejection of the proposal for State Police by the House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review and expressed the belief that with time, they realise the need for it.

According to Ohanaeze, single central police for the country has collapsed, prompting the clamour for a multiple-level security architecture.

Ohanaeze said that no Federation functions well without multiple levels of security architecture, hence Nigeria cannot be an exception as Federation.

Reacting to the rejection by the House Committee, National publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Alex Chidozie Ogbonnia expressed strong hope that the house would return to the matter as it is very vital for Nigeria to function well as a Federation.

“The issue of central police has already collapsed in Nigeria. In a Federation, there ought to be multiple levels of security architecture, even down to the local Government Area. There is no Federation without multiple levels of security architecture. They compliment the central police.

“Here is the South East, that is why Ohanaeze supports the formation of Ebubeagu, they operate at local levels to compliment the central security architecture. They have a relationship with the rural communities and make the job of the central police easier because they understand the environment more than somebody from outside.

“Evidently, there is a need for them to complement each other. I want to believe that with time, they will under the need for state police”.