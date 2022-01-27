By Anayo Okoli.

ENUGU-OHANAEZE Ndigbo has distanced itself from a puported summit being promoted by a group that goes by the name, National Peace Movement of Nigeria.

Ohanaeze leadership said it did give approval to anybody or group for any collaborative peace summit.

Urging the public to ignore such fake information, the apex Igbo Socio-cultural body attributed it to the handiwork of “unscrupulous renegades, impostors and shameless pretenders in most disingenuous manner, who use the hallowed name of Ohanaeze for narrow, selfish and pecuniary interest”.

“The attention of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide has been drawn to an online invitation to a 2-Day South East Peace Summit by the National Peace Movement of Nigeria in collaboration with Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

“It is hereby stated clearly that Ohanaeze Ndigbo did not give approval to any person or group for a collaboration in a peace summit.

“Evidently, numerous Igbo sons and daughters are fascinated with Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide as their heritage; being the umbrella organization for the Igbo all over the world.

“While a few unscrupulous renegades, impostors and shameless pretenders in most disingenuous manner, use the hallowed name of Ohanaeze for narrow, selfish and pecuniary interests, the majority of Ndigbo strive to protect the integrity and image of Ohanaeze Ndigbo at all times.

“It is therefore very sacrilegious for any person or group of persons to contemplate the use of Ohanaeze Ndigbo without authorization from the leadership.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide led by Ambassador Professor George Obiozor dissociates itself from the 2-Day Peace Summit by the National Peace Movement of Nigeria and warns that various unfortunate and lamentable consequences await the future deviants that may use the name of the organization without adequate clearance”, Ohanaeze said in a statement signed by its spokesman Chief Alex Chidozie Ogbonnia.