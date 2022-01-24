The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party in Ogun State, Dr Sikirulai Ogundele has questioned Governor Dapo Abiodun for not actively engaging the youths in the state.

Dr Ogundele expressed his worry after the Governor confirmed that Ogun State leads the ranking of internet fraudsters in Nigeria.

He said the government should be shamed and focused on getting the youths occupied and not caged.

Shortly after receiving the National leadership of the PDP over the weekend, Ogundele told the media: “The state’s security architecture needs a rejig but there are many graduates who are just roaming the streets of Ogun State. After launching the patrol vehicles for police, what next for the youths?

“As we all know, an idle hand is the devil’s workshop. The Governor is not doing enough for the youths despite the fact that we have the highest number of universities in Ogun State which translates to young graduates.

“Despite the incompetency of this administration to provide jobs, do you they have any policy to support young entrepreneurs in the state?

“My advice to the youths and the people of Ogun State is to persevere and continue working hard as the PDP is committed to relieving them of the current hardship with victory in 2023.”

Dr. Ogundele further highlighted some projects the PDP have carried out to support young ones and the old across the three Senatorial Districts in Ogun State through its members.