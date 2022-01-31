A PDP senatorial aspirant in Cross River State, Mr Thomas Ofem, has congratulated the Chairman of PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu and the former Governor of Cross River State and chieftain of PDP, Senator Liyel Imoke for being listed in “Portrait of Patriots: 100 Nigeria’s Foremost Thought Leaders”, a biographical compendium that profiles patriotic Nigerian leaders.

In a release signed by the Director-General of his Campaign Organisation, Mr. Ogar Ekune, the PDP senatorial aspirant praised the listing of Ayu and Imoke in that book of records, saying it is well-deserving.

He described the two leaders as being quiet, modest, amiable and intelligent leaders who have contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria through the political space

He said it is a worthy recognition of two men who have worked assiduously to unite Nigeria and ensure that the country maximises its potential

He particularly praised the duo for their interest in youth development by giving space to young people to actualise their dreams having themselves been politically active and relevant in their prime

Ofem noted that Senator Liyel Imoke still holds the unbeaten record of being the youngest Nigerian to be made senator at about 30 while Dr. Ayu became the Senate President at about 40.

He thanked the publishers of the compendium, Profiles and Biographies for such a historical publication at a time when sacrifices of heroes and patriots in Nigeria are not well documented

He urged young people aspiring to political positions to emulate the virtues of Ayu and Imoke

Portraits of Patriots profile Nigerians who have put the country first above personal considerations, ethnic leanings, political affiliations, and every other selfish ambition which often tends to limit the vision of many others.

Edited by Kammonke Abam, “Portraits of Patriots” is a modest contribution to the process of the emergence of that new Nigeria. The project basically identifies and points to people that have the capacity to help birth a new Nigeria.