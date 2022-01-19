By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Alumni of Oduduwa College, Ile-Ife, Osun State has disclosed that it is installing and equipping the school science and technology laboratories with equipment worth N25million.

Speaking at a press conference organised to herald the 90th anniversary of the school at the College auditorium in Ile-Ife on Wednesday, Chairman of the organising committee, Sooko Adefolahan Ibiyemi said the alumni are not leaving facility development in the school to government alone, hence its decision to embark on the project.

“Apart from the laboratories project which would be completed by June, we are also unveiling the statue of the founder, Oba Adesoji Aderemi inside the school premise to appreciate his dedication of the school founded in January 1932.

“We have also liaised with the school management to continuously advocate morality among the student with a view to reducing indiscipline among students in the school. We spoke with some alumni with speciality in Psychology and related fields to visit the school periodically to speak with the students.

“One of the areas where we government relieved us is reversal of single uniform policy. It has reduced thuggery in schools because we can identify students of schools engaged in crime.

“Moreover, since the reversal of the policy, such act have reduced drastically across the state”, said Ibiyemi.

He also lamented over encroachment of the 90 years old school land by different groups of people, saying the old student association have completed plans to ensure that the reclaimed encroached lands and build a perimeter fence to identify its boundaries.

