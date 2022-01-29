OD Woods

Nigerian singer cum songwriter Orduen Ikon Andrew better known as OD Woods has just dropped his maiden studio album titled “Ikonic” after several years of hard work and consistency in the music industry.

The Benue-born singer has previously released hit singles such as Go Below Ft Davido & Vector, Bless my way Ft Ice Prince & Vector, Vibe Ft Orezi, Cold drinks & hot girls Ft VJ Adams and lots more.

“Ikonic” is a collection of Afrobeat and Dance Hall hits produced by talented and creative producers YUNGZIL, Charles Creation and PJay Dino. It was also mixed & mastered by STG & Tpiano.

The album consists of 17 electrifying tracks in which he also collaborated with some of Africa’s finest artistes in the likes of Magnito, Francis Atela, Noobvee, AJ Natives, Morell and US Native Alyric Royale.

“Ikonic” album is out on all digital music stores worldwide.