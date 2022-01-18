The international Forex broker OctaFX and the musician Buju collaborated in a Christmas charity initiative in Lagos state. They visitedan orphanage and treated the children and the staff with holiday gifts anda proper celebration.

Most people probably know how the Christmas and New Year’s holidayseason is all about giving back to others and sending kind vibesthroughout the stratosphere.

So what better way to return to the community than by supporting themost vulnerable among us? Children.

That is precisely what the musician Buju and the global Forex brokerOctaFX set out to do. After some deliberations, they swiftly found the ‘Motherless Babies Home’ in the city of Lekki—an orphanage in Lagosstate.

The ‘Motherless Babies Home’ is a state institution known for the care and energy that goes to its young inhabitants. The home houses56 children and has a staff of 33 people.

Gifts didn’t just go to the youth but also the orphanage’s faculty.According to the initiators, the latter’s sincere effort and hard workseemed appropriate to receive praise.Buju visited the orphanage on Christmas Eve, 24 December 2021. Heand the ﬁntech company threw a party for everybody in attendance.

The Akwa Ibom state native Buju—also known as Daniel Benson—is no stranger to charitable gestures: ‘I have a guiding principle. All dreams atall ages are valid, no matter the circumstances. Starting a life’s journey inan orphanage is challenging for a child, to say the least. A harsher set ofcards has been dealt. And Christmas is about expressing love the best way you can. That’s why I levitate towards these special places—tosupport our youngest who were left without parents.

The regional OctaFX representative was also optimistic: ‘We are pleasedwith how much joy Buju and us were able to bring to these wonderfulchildren and their brave caretakers. Initiatives like these drive us so much to do even more as a company—sharing and supporting. It’s crucial for local communities and their progress, as well. Children aresimply the future. If they thrive, we thrive, too’.

The 23-old professional singer and record producer has worked with the likes of Zlatan, Burna Boy, and Darkoo, among others. Buju recentlyreleased his debut body of work ‘Sorry I’m Late and was nominated in three categories at last year’s ‘Africa Music Awards’ (AFRIMA21),including ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘Most Promising Artist. Watch Xmasspecial with Buju on the OctaFX YouTube channel.

OctaFX is a global Forex broker that provides online trading servicesworldwide since 2011. It offers a state-of-the-art trading experience to over 7 million trading accounts worldwide. The company is well-known for its social and charity activity, supporting infrastructure, and humanitarian projects in many joint ventures. OctaFX has won more than 40 awards since its foundation, including the ‘Best ECN Broker 2020’ award from World Finance and more recently the 2020 ‘Best Forex Broker Nigeria’ award and the 2020 ‘Most Transparent Broker’award from Global Banking & Finance Review and Forex Awards,respectively.