By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has commiserated with the member representing Sapele State Constituency in the House, Chief Felix Anirah over the demise of his 95 years old mother, Mrs Clara Anirah.

Oborevwori who is also the Deputy National Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of state legislatures of Nigeria in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, expressed sadness over the demise of the mother of the lawmaker.

The Speaker described the late Mrs Clara Anirah as a virtuous and God-fearing mother who lived a fulfilled life.

Oborevwori said: “The demise of the mother of Hon Felix Anirah at this time is a painful one. But my consolation is that she joined her ancestors at the ripe age of 95, leaving laudable legacies behind. She lived a fulfilled life and raised up her children with the fear of God.

“My prayers and thoughts are with my dependable colleague, Hon Felix Anirah and others Mama left behind. Let us be strong at this moment of grief. Mama lived a good life. We are surely going to miss her. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace”.