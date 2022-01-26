.

By Luminous Jannamike

Popular businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu fondly known as Obi Cubana, yesterday nominated young Nigerians for the Youth Transformational Leadership Course at the National Institute For Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, in Kuru, Plateau State.

He made this known during a meeting with the management of Princeton Leadership Forum in Abuja, where he revealed his stance on youth empowerment in the country.

Though Obi Cubana did not disclose the number of youths nominated by him, he however, urged “more successful Nigerians to support the empowerment of youths to be leaders who can contribute positively to national development.”

Earlier, the President of Princeton Leadership Forum, Dr Chibuike Echem, stated that the organization seeks to champion youth empowerment and development across the country.

He explained that the Youth Transformational Leadership Course at NIPSS initiated by the Forum was geared towards preparing young Nigerians for policy decision-making with a view to optimising their contributions to national development.

“Part of our mandate is to work towards empowering young Nigerians to be leaders and to contribute positively to the development of our nation.

“Among other things, we have initiated a programme for young Nigerians at the NIPSS in Kuru, which is aimed at training the youths to become transformational leaders. Also, part of our strategy is to create an avenue where successful Nigerians will share their experiences with the younger ones,” Echem said.