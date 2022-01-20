By Elizabeth Osayande

NIGERIA’s former High Commissioner to Ghana, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, alongside his classmates in the 1977/1978 set of Anwar-ul Islam College, Agege have inaugurated the remodelled college library named after their former principal, Alhaji Jimoh Gbadamosi, OON.

The event took place at the school premises last Thursday and had in attendance former students of the school that included former Minister of Communication, Major-General Tajudeen Olanrewaju (Rtd), Hon. Ishola Olorunnimbe; former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Otunba Femi Pedro; former President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, Senator Kola Bajomo; President, Anwar-ul Islam Movement, Alh. Barr. Mubashir Ojelade, among other dignitaries.

In his remarks, Obanikoro, who funded the project, explained that the remodelled library was to celebrate Alhaji Gbadamosi whom they fondly called Oga for his huge influence and impact on their lives during his tenure as the principal of the college.

He, however, said he felt sad over the state of the college, which is the first Muslim school in West Africa.

“Ahmadiyya College now Anwar-ul Islam College made me what I am today. Baba, who we fondly called Oga, is the reason for this commissioning. His impact on our lives cannot be overemphasized.

“I feel sad looking at this school today. Some people paid for us to get education. As much as I agree with the president of old students association that the environment is a huge influence on the school; the push from me to the president and Charles Obazele, will see ways to raise this school to the level it deserves,” Obanikoro said.

On her part, the chairperson of the occasion,Chief Abiola Dosumu, the Erelu Kuti VI of Lagos, praised the old students for their efforts.

Her words: “I feel you should begin to see this citadel of education as a business centre as I know people in Lagos who send their children as far as Ilesha and different places for education. You have all the edifice already, upgrade the school. Put air conditioners in the classrooms, have power generating station; add sports facilities. These other schools we are talking about collect fees in dollars. This is Lagos, you don’t have to send your children far. So I am tasking you, the president of the old students association, this is a business venture. Let us create a different pattern of turning our schools into business ventures so that our children can come here. We can afford to pay. ”

In his speech, the President- General, Anwar-ul Islam College Old Students Association, ACAOSA, Alhaji Lawal Pedro, SAN, noted that setting up the library was to appreciate Alhaji Gbadamosi.

“The library will develop students’ love for reading and sourcing for information. It will serve many generations if properly managed,” he said.

The President set of 77/78, Alhaji Rahman Alarape, Snr, said the real reason for the gathering was to celebrate Alhaji Gbadamosi.